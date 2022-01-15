ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Reaches $3.92 on Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00063419 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.91 or 0.07739783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,233.03 or 0.99768450 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00069491 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

