Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5,153.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848,879 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $52,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 136,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,573 shares of company stock valued at $46,543,921 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

