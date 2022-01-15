Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $238.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.34 and its 200 day moving average is $243.04. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.