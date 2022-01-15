Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 8,500 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cactus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Cactus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE:WHD opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $115.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

