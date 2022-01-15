Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 62,997 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,997 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $37,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $256,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,000. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSWI shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSWI stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.20 and a 1 year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $155.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

