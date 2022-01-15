Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

