Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000.

SCHD stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

