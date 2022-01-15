Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $217.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

