West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1,562.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,136 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $31,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

NYSE WST opened at $379.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

