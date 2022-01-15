Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 187 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $239.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.57 and its 200 day moving average is $290.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

