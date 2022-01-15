Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $420.45

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 420.45 ($5.71) and traded as high as GBX 432 ($5.86). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 426.50 ($5.79), with a volume of 217,965 shares changing hands.

REDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Redde Northgate from GBX 500 ($6.79) to GBX 516 ($7.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 420.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 418.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

About Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

