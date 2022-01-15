Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Increases By 626.8%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 626.8% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMF. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.30. 27,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,258. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.4051 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

