Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 846.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SMSEY traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Samsonite International has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.12.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.00 million. Samsonite International had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

