Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 846.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
SMSEY traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Samsonite International has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.12.
About Samsonite International
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.
