Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in December

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HLTOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

HLTOY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 3,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,122. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5502 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.