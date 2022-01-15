Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708,495 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,160 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Halliburton worth $36,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 995,941 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Shares of HAL opened at $28.74 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

