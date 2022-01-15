Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $525.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $232.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $690.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.06.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

