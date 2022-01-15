Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.01% of Generac worth $260,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. OTR Global lowered Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.10.

NYSE GNRC opened at $306.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $243.21 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

