Tredje AP fonden Invests $3.04 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pool by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,848,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,722,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pool by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after buying an additional 118,755 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Pool by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,536,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool stock opened at $494.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $548.68 and its 200 day moving average is $500.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

