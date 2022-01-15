Kidder Stephen W Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 3.3% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Home Depot by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.16.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $372.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

