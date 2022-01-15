Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 83.3% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

CVX stock opened at $128.96 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $248.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $5,067,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

