Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC Trims Stock Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lessened its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366,254 shares during the period. SmileDirectClub comprises 0.3% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned 1.94% of SmileDirectClub worth $40,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $873.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.39.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

