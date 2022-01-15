Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC Has $689.75 Million Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,442,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,056 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises 5.4% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned about 20.62% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $689,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,608,000 after buying an additional 40,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $447,000.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

