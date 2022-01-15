MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $5.90 Million Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,915,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALCC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

