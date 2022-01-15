MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Shares of 1,300,000 FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,000. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI accounts for 0.9% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Separately, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTVI opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $10.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

