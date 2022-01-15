MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $576,000 in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.07% of Innoviz Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVZ stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

