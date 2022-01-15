Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 37,625 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 200,860 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 567,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 86,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Gifford Fong Associates raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 73,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

