AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for approximately 0.3% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after acquiring an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,911,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after purchasing an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.