AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,620 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after buying an additional 530,785 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,836,000 after buying an additional 145,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after buying an additional 297,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $234.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average is $197.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

