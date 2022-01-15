Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,951 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

