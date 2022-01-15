alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives €17.99 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.99 ($20.44).

Several brokerages recently commented on AOX. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.78) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of alstria office REIT stock remained flat at $€19.50 ($22.16) during midday trading on Monday. 369,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.71. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.34) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.32).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

