Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNXGF. Morgan Stanley lowered Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF remained flat at $$8.90 during midday trading on Monday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

