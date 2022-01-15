Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $122.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.54. 1,725,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.52. Xylem has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.