Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,527 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roku were worth $16,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. UBS Group lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist decreased their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.74.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $167.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.46.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,689,123. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

