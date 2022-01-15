Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 291 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 16.8% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,807,000 after buying an additional 40,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,761.67.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,545 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,450.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,339.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,314.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 267.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

