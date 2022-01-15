Analysts Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of AR opened at $20.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 4.35. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

