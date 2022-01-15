Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Position Increased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 52,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $164.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.46. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $131.56 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.