Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTBDY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

WTBDY stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

