Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.65 on Monday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

