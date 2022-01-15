Harmony Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Harmony has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and $394.63 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00342573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00059434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,316,442,432 coins and its circulating supply is 11,587,809,432 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

