KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 99.6% against the U.S. dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $310,574.54 and $35,279.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00059434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

