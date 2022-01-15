B. Riley Financial Inc. Buys New Position in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,902,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,500,000. DoubleDown Interactive comprises about 4.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Separately, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

DDI opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

