B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 257,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000. Lazydays accounts for about 0.7% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of Lazydays as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 812.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period.

Get Lazydays alerts:

In other Lazydays news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 21,514 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $473,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 17,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $362,527.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 251,807 shares of company stock worth $4,947,756 and have sold 291,709 shares worth $6,305,655. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Lazydays had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 55.25%. The firm had revenue of $318.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.