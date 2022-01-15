Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $42,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.13. 403,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,686. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.79. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.88 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.