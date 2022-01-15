Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,235 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 9.8% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $117,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.01. 80,076,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,487,448. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

