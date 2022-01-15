King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 895 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $380,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $17.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,789.61. 1,482,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,529. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,894.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,796.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

