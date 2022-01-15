Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 206,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $739,554.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and sold 41,239 shares valued at $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Precigen by 14.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Precigen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Precigen stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $3.23. 1,282,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,429. Precigen has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $667.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. Analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

