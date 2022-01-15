Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $17.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,789.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,529. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,894.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,796.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,711.71 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.