Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 47.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

NYSE:LOW traded down $7.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.40. 3,257,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

