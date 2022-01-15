Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.14 on Friday, hitting $136.88. The stock had a trading volume of 71,032,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,039,528. The stock has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.43.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

