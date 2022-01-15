Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACBI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $33.41. 73,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $374,173. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.